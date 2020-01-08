Beard Help: To Use Beard Oil Or To Not Use Beard Oil?

My post-vacation beard is getting a little long. My girlfriend doesn't appreciate how rough it is? How do you know when it's time to use some beard oil?

Twice a year I take a two week vacation. It's my time to be totally lazy. I never have any big events planned. I like ti sit and do nothing. One thing I cannot stand doing while on vacation is shaving. I've been back to work for over a week now and I've still got the beard. I'm thinking about letting grow out a little bit.

There's just one problem. My fiance can't stand it. It's too scratchy.

Should I start oiling it? I've never done it before.

Where does one start? Where do I go to buy them? Is there a good brand I should get.

As a beard newcomer I'm a little a intimidated.

Any help in the beard world would be greatly appreciated.

