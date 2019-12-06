Take a Polar Plunge and Help Central New York Special Olympics

Over the course of 50 years, Special Olympics New York has held many events and fundraisers to cover the expenses of training, competitions, and health screenings for their more than 67-thousand athletes. For some reason in Central New York, the annual Polar Plunge is the most popular. Here's how to take part.

The Polar Plunge is this Sunday, December 8 at Oneida Shores, 9400 Bartell Road in Brewerton. Registration is from 10 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. with the plunge beginning at 1 p.m. There's no fee to participate, but if you raise $100 in donations you get the signature "Plunge Sweatshirt." You can take a dip as an individual, join an existing team or create your own team.

Or if you're like me, just donate to the great cause, then sit back and watch the fun. They always say, "you never know until you try it." Well, whoever "they" are, apparently never tried a polar plunge, because I tried it and like the classic "Alka Seltzer" commercial, "I thought I was gonna die."

More information and online registration can be done at the Polar Plunge web page.