Christmas Morning Can Now Smell Like Tacos

We all know the joy of tacos and the joy of opening up presents on Christmas morning and now you can put the two together!

Taco Bell recently announced that they are offering taco-scented wrapping paper for the holiday season.

The wrapping paper features the scent of Taco Bell’s signature Triple Double Crunchwrap.

CrunchWrapping Paper is available on Amazon for $4. Each set of wrapping paper comes with five sheets of scented paper that include different designs: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, tortilla, and veggies.