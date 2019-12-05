Should New York Students Be Required to Learn Cursive?

Do you remember learning cursive in elementary school? As part of the last group of kids to consistently learn and practice the cursive alphabet, I can say that I very rarely use it.

According to News12, a New Jersey lawmaker recently proposed a bill that would require all elementary schools to teach kids to read and write cursive. Assemblywoman Angela McKnight wants students to become proficient in cursive by the end of third grade, as she said it helps children learn cognitive, motor and reading skills. McKnight's bill also claims that learning cursive has helped students with learning disabilities improve their academic achievements.

"Our world has indeed become increasingly dependent on technology, but how will our students ever know how to read a scripted font on a word document, or even sign the back of a check, if they never learn to read and write in cursive?” McKnight said in a statement, according to News12.

Many schools stopped teaching cursive when it was dropped as a Common Core requirement in 2010, according to News12. If the bill passes, New Jersey schools would be required to introduce cursive to their curriculum for the next full school year after the vote.

What do you think? Do you think cursive is important and needs to make a comeback? Or have you not used cursive since you left third grade?