Stadium Tour 2020 With Motley Crew, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett
Motley Crue will be on the road again in 2020, five years after signing a "Cessation of Touring Agreement." Joining them on the stadium tour is Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett.
The 22-date trek kicks off July 7 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and is currently set to wrap up Sept. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at LiveNation.com.
We've heard the rumors for weeks about Motley Crue reuniting. The very public signing of the 'quit touring' contract was supposed to be proof that they would never perform together again, but the band recently blew up their contract. LOL.
UCR reports "The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract,"
"For those of you who don’t understand," Neil tweeted, "we signed a contract not to tour anymore. We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up." [UCR]
Def Leppard and Poison toured together in 2017, and Joan Jett spent most of 2019 touring with Heart and Sheryl Crow.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2020 North American Tour Dates
July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
July 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
July 15 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
July 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
July 23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
Aug. 20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Aug. 22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Aug. 23 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
Aug. 25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Sept. 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
We hope they will add more dates soon!