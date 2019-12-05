Motley Crue will be on the road again in 2020, five years after signing a "Cessation of Touring Agreement." Joining them on the stadium tour is Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett.

The 22-date trek kicks off July 7 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and is currently set to wrap up Sept. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at LiveNation.com.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

We've heard the rumors for weeks about Motley Crue reuniting. The very public signing of the 'quit touring' contract was supposed to be proof that they would never perform together again, but the band recently blew up their contract. LOL.

UCR reports "The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract,"

"For those of you who don’t understand," Neil tweeted, "we signed a contract not to tour anymore. We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up." [UCR]

Def Leppard and Poison toured together in 2017, and Joan Jett spent most of 2019 touring with Heart and Sheryl Crow.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2020 North American Tour Dates

July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

July 15 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

July 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

Aug. 20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 23 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sept. 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

We hope they will add more dates soon!