The Flu Is Now Prevalent In New York State

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says that influenza is now prevalent in New York state.

Zucker says flu activity in the state is now considered to be widespread, with lab-confirmed cases of the flu in 42 counties and all of New York City.

This announcement puts into effect a regulation requiring that healthcare workers who are not vaccinated against influenza wear surgical or procedure masks in areas where patients are typically present.

So far this season, 691 flu-related hospitalizations and one flu-associated pediatric death have been reported in New York.

The Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age or older receive an influenza vaccination.