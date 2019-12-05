New York State might give you a big tax credit to adopt a rescued pet instead of buying from breeders and puppy mills.

Soon you could be financially rewarded for rescuing a cat or dog from a CNY shelter with a $125 tax credit. You'll also get a new best friend out of the deal. Seriously, what could be better than that?

This 6-year-old cutie has been at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society for almost 2 1/2 years. Please consider adopting him!

The tax credit is designed to help cover the cost of adoption fees and encourage people to save the life of a dog or cat instead of buying from breeders. Think of the bragging rights!

Humainessociety.org estimates over one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized because too many pets come into shelters that aren't adopted. Most shelter pets wound up there because of a human problem like a move or a divorce, not because the animals did anything wrong. Many are already house-trained and used to living with families.



Stevens-Swan Humane Society has its very own Olaf that would love to melt your heart. He's about 1 1/2 years old, 17 lbs, happy and lovable as our favorite snowman very playful and an all-around perfect friend.

Animals give you unconditional love and are psychologically, emotionally, and physically beneficial to their companions. Caring for a pet can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment and lessen feelings of loneliness. And when you adopt, you can also feel proud about helping an animal in need! Don't shop! ADOPT!

Please Note: Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a NO-KILL SHELTER

