Have a music lover of your Christmas list? Listen up! Live Nation has announced the return of unlimited Lawn Pass.

For just $199, music fans get unlimited lawn access to concerts, including sold-out shows, at one of the select 29 Live Nation-owned and operated amphitheaters.

The Lawn Pass 24-hour presale is exclusively for T-Mobile customers on Tuesday, December 10th starting at 5am ET. T-Mobile customers can access the presale through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between 5am ET on December 10th, and 5am ET on December 11th.

The general on-sale will start Wednesday, December 11th, at 10am ET and be available through Tuesday, December 31st at 11:59pm PT or while supplies last. Buy the pass at lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select an amphitheater.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on show day. See more details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass here.

PARTICIPATING AMPHITHEATERS

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountainview, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

