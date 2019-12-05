Get Unlimited Lawn Access To Every Concert At Lakeview, Spac And Darien Lake
Have a music lover of your Christmas list? Listen up! Live Nation has announced the return of unlimited Lawn Pass.
For just $199, music fans get unlimited lawn access to concerts, including sold-out shows, at one of the select 29 Live Nation-owned and operated amphitheaters.
The Lawn Pass 24-hour presale is exclusively for T-Mobile customers on Tuesday, December 10th starting at 5am ET. T-Mobile customers can access the presale through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between 5am ET on December 10th, and 5am ET on December 11th.
The general on-sale will start Wednesday, December 11th, at 10am ET and be available through Tuesday, December 31st at 11:59pm PT or while supplies last. Buy the pass at lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select an amphitheater.
Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on show day. See more details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass here.
PARTICIPATING AMPHITHEATERS
- Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)
- BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ)
- Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
- Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA)
- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)
- Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)
- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY)
- Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)
- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)
- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)
- Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)
- Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
- KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA)
- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)
- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA)
- PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)
- PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)
- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville, IN)
- Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)
- Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountainview, CA)
- St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)
- The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)
- Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA)
- USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)
- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)
- White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)
- Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)
- XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)
Will you get an unlimited lawn pass for yourself?