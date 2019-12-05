Get Unlimited Lawn Access To Every Concert At Lakeview, Spac And Darien Lake

Have a music lover of your Christmas list? Listen up! Live Nation has announced the return of unlimited Lawn Pass.

For just $199, music fans get unlimited lawn access to concerts, including sold-out shows, at one of the select 29 Live Nation-owned and operated amphitheaters.

The Lawn Pass 24-hour presale is exclusively for T-Mobile customers on Tuesday, December 10th starting at 5am ET. T-Mobile customers can access the presale through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between 5am ET on December 10th, and 5am ET on December 11th.

The general on-sale will start Wednesday, December 11th, at 10am ET and be available through Tuesday, December 31st at 11:59pm PT or while supplies last. Buy the pass at lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select an amphitheater.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on show day. See more details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass here.

PARTICIPATING AMPHITHEATERS

  • Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)
  • BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ)
  • Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
  • Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA)
  • Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)
  • Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)
  • Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)
  • Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY)
  • Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)
  • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)
  • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)
  • Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)
  • Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
  • KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA)
  • MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)
  • North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA)
  • PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)
  • PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)
  • Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville, IN)
  • Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)
  • Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountainview, CA)
  • St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)
  • The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)
  • Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA)
  • USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)
  • Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)
  • White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)
  • Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)
  • XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

Will you get an unlimited lawn pass for yourself?

