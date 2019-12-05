Beware of Fake Donation Bins This Holiday Season

This seems like a way to instantly get on the naughty list.

December is a time where many people open up their hearts and express an abundance of generosity. Unfortunately, there will always be people who will want to take advantage of that generosity.

This time of the year there will be several charities collecting money and items to give to those less fortunate.

According to Metro, there has been a rise in fake donation bins in New York. It's not uncommon for scammers to place fake collection containers on busy streets during the holidays.

It's important to be cautious when donating money, clothes or furniture.

If you do decide to give to a charity this holiday season be sure to research where your items or dollars are going.