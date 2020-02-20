Take a Look Back at Downtown Utica in the 1940s

So much was different in the 1940s, but it's so neat to look back at these historic photos and see what downtown Utica looked like.

The Utica Police Department shared these pictures from 1947 on their Facebook page. The cars, buses and signs may look a little different than what we have today, but the buildings all along Genesee look familiar. Check out the series of photos in the gallery below.

Utica 1947

1947 was a very different world than we're living in today in 2020. Harry Truman was president and things cost a lot less. According to The People History, the average price of a gallon of gas was 15 cents, an average car cost $1,300, and a postage stamp was three cents. Can you imagine?