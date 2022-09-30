Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday

Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area.

The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.

On Saturday and into Sunday morning, a chunk of Genesee Street downtown will be completely shutdown and the traffic interruption will likely cause some headaches.

City officials say Genesee - between Court and Oriskany streets - will be closed to all traffic to allow for road repaving, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and continuing through 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Portion of Genesee Street to be closed this weekend for paving - credit: google maps

"No motor vehicle traffic will be allowed in this area during the closure, and travelers will have to take an alternate route," Utica Police said on Facebook.

Additionally, any vehicle parked in the repaving area must be moved by 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officials said.

