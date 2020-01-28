Art imitates life this weekend. An infamous murder case from the Syracuse area is coming to TV through Lifetime's "Ripped from the Headlines" series of true stories.

"Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story" premieres February 1st at 8 PM on the Lifetime Channel. It stars actress Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as the murderer Stacey Castor, who was convicted in the poisoning death of her second husband, and also implicated in the murder of her first spouse. She later died of a heart attack at age 48 in a Westchester County prison.

Castor, who was nicknamed "The Black Widow," allegedly used a basting syringe to slip her husband the antifreeze, then concocted a scenario to make it appear he committed suicide by drinking the toxic liquid.

During the trial, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick also submitted evidence that Castor poisoned her first husband with a combination of antifreeze and rat poison.

Take a look at the trailer. And check out the story's description from Lifetime's website: