Police Dog Honors Late Trooper He Was Named After

It was a big week for one New York dog, who visited the grave of the man he was named after.

K9 Semy with the New York State Police was named after Trooper Robert M. Semrov, and on the 47th anniversary of Semrov's passing, Semy and his partner, Trooper Kris Jones, visited Semrov's grave in Cooperstown to pay their respects.

According to a post from the NYSP, all of their dogs are named after officers killed in the line of duty as a way to remember and honor them.

Trooper Semrov was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Richfield Springs in 1978.