Spots Are Now Open To Hop Aboard the Easter Bunny Express

We know it's still Winter, but a new season will be here before we know it. If you're looking for a fun way to spend a day with the kids during the arrival of Spring (because let's be honest, who knows when it will actually be spring here in CNY?) the Adirondack Scenic Railroad is offering the Easter Bunny Express.

You can head round trip from Holland Patent Station, through the scenic route of the Adirondacks, all the way to the historic site of Remsen Depot. While you're there, kids will be able to hunt for eggs (and if they return them, will receive a fun goody bag) and meet our special friend himself, the Easter Bunny!

The trip for adults is $21, children are $16. Seniors and Military members are both $19.

The trip is about an hour and a half long, but you can enjoy the ride with snacks and refreshments! There is plenty going on to keep the kids entertained.

There's several trips that take place during the two day run on April 10th and 11th, one at 10 am, 12 pm, and 2 pm. Make your reservations now!

I've been aboard the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, and it's a good time for anyone who hops on.

For more information, you can visit the Adirondack Scenic Railroad website.