The Greater Binghamton Air Show to Return This July

Every summer in Binghamton we are blessed to have a bunch of great events. Every year people in the area enjoy professional golf with the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, hot air balloons and national music acts at Spiedie Fest, minor league baseball with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, all the local church picnics, and just about every other year, people get to enjoy the Greater Binghamton Airshow.

Fox 40 WICZ, is reporting that the Greater Binghamton Airshow will return this summer to the Greater Binghamton Airport. The date is set for Saturday July 25th. and will feature aerobatic acts, single aircraft performances, a bunch of antique planes, food, plenty of fun activities for kids, and more.

The air show is sponsored once again by Tioga Downs. Fox 40 quoted Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural as saying

It is always a pleasure to sponsor the Greater Binghamton Air Show. Being part of this project for three years has been a wonderful experience and a grand opportunity for us to say thanks to the Southern Tier community for supporting Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

I've been to the Greater Binghamton Airshow twice. Both times, I can honestly say, I truly enjoyed myself. My favorite memory of the Greater Binghamton Airshow was the year the Blue Angels were here.

So far the names of the performers have not yet been released, but Broome County officials say there will be more information on performers, as well as ticket information, in the next few months.

