DEC Announces Summer Camps Are Close to 90 Percent Filled

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos urged families and sponsors to register campers as soon as possible for the 2020 Summer Camp season.

Online registration opened Sunday, January 26, at 1 p.m. and within less than 24 hours, 90 percent of spaces were filled, with 22 weeks for boys and 13 for girls totally booked.

Applications should be submitted through the online registration program available on DEC's Summer Camps website. Parents and guardians can view the complete schedule of camp weeks and ages on this page, and find camp weeks that still have spaces available

Commissioner Seggos said:

Since 1947, DEC's four summer camps have provided opportunities for youth to develop life-long connections to outdoor recreation and education through science-based, hands-on activities. Our camps' popularity was demonstrated by how fast registration filled up after just one day, and I thank DEC's camp staff who helped with registration and provided great customer service this weekend. I encourage anyone still interested in signing their child up for this year's camp to act soon

DEC operates four residential camps for children ages 11 to 17: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County), and Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County). There are different weeks for 11 to 13-year-olds and 14 to 17-year-olds