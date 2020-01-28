Here's one great way to get out and enjoy the chilly central New York winter weather. The Eskimo Strong Snow Sculpture Contest in Old Forge is back for another year, and there's bound to some amazing work.

Between February 1 and 8, you can go check out the snow sculptures for yourself or get involved by crafting your own "cool" sculpture. The sculptures are made solely of snow and ice, but decorations like clothing and non-toxic coloring can be used to enhance the art.

If you're in need of some sculpture ideas, just take a look at the event's Facebook page for stellar submissions from past years.

It costs just $20 for you or your team to enter, and what makes the event even better is that its namesake, Eskimo Strong, helps individuals that deal with depression, suicide and mental health issues.

If you'd like to enter the contest, submit your entry form and fee to Hans Schmid at PO BOX 143 Thendara, New York 13472 OR drop them off at the Old Forge Information Center before February 8.