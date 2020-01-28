Unemployment Rate Up Slightly In Utica-Rome Area

The New York State Department of Labor has released area unemployment numbers for December.

The unemployment rate in the Utica-Rome area was 4.7 percent last month, up slightly from 4.5 percent in December of 2018.

The statewide jobless rate remained unchanged in December at four-percent.

From December 2018 to December 2019, the State’s private sector employment count increased by 97,700.

In December 2019, the number of private sector jobs in the State was 8,325,400.