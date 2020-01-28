National Release For CNY Thriller ‘The Night House’

The Night House supernatural horror filmed in Syracuse was purchased at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival for national release.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Searchlight Pictures is near to closing a deal for the worldwide rights to Sundance Midnight section title The Night House for $12 million.

So, when can we see it? Sorry to say, that info has not been released yet, but we can't wait to see CNY on the big screen again!

Syracuse.com says the movie was shot throughout Syracuse in the spring of 2019, including scenes at Maxwell’s Tavern in Hanover Square and Skaneateles Lake.

“The Night House” follows a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. Variety describes it as:

Rebecca Hall plays Beth, an upstate New York schoolteacher reeling from her husband of 14 years taking his life just a few days before we meet her. Completely blindsided by that event — particularly since as far as she knew, she was the only party in their marriage who suffered from depression...while she may feel abandoned, she doesn’t actually feel alone, as disturbances begin occurring each night in the lakefront house that architect Owen (Even Jonigkeit) built for the two of them. These take the form of poltergeist knocks when there’s nobody at the door, or the stereo turning itself on to play “their song” in the wee hours. Beth has additional nocturnal experiences that seem too real to be dreamed, yet abruptly end when she wakes to find herself having slept on the floor. Digging around, she finds clues that Owen may have had some kind of secret life involving occult beliefs, plus the suspicious acquaintanceship of women who all look vaguely like Beth.

Spooky, right?

Another production company is currently searching for an authentic run-down 80's style farmhouse and barn to be featured in a scary movie that starts shooting in April 2020 here in CNY.