Step inside a place where you can fly into the sky, battle the forces of evil and save the day at Legoland as construction continues in Goshen, New York.

The resort planned to open it's doors in July of 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back opening day until 2021. "This move is consistent with the closure of venues and postponement of events worldwide. In this unprecedented and challenging time, nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our guests," the company announced as construction continues.

The New York Resort will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park Merlin Entertainments has built, with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions on 150 acres.

Get a sneak peek inside the $350 million park that will allow you to explore 7 different lands with exclusive rides in Goshen, New York, when it's complete and open in 2021.

The Factory

Your Legoland journey begins inside The Factory where you'll experience the manufacturing process in The Great Lego Adventure, exclusive to Legoland New York. Feel what it’s like to be a Lego Minifigure as you travel from a box, and into the hands of a child.

Bricktopia

In the land of Bricktopia you’ll work with Master Model Builders to build and test your LEGO creations. Take a spin on the Imagination Celebration ride, or jump on the Stepping Tones to trigger crazy LEGO instruments.

LEGO NINJAGO World

Master the ancient art of Spinjitzu in Lego Ninjago World. You’ll start in Training Camp, where you’ll learn to spin, climb, and become a master of the elements. Then it's time to put your training to the test on NINJAGO: The Ride, where you’ll help defeat the Great Devourer using just your hands as weapons.

Knights’ Kingdom

Knight's Kingdom is home of the Lego Castle, a land filled with knights, princesses, wizards and dragons. Take a ride on the Dragon Coaster or help a new flock of baby dragons learn to fly at Dragon Rider School.

Lego City

Learn to be a Lego City firefighter and help save the day at Rescue Academy. Attend Lego Driving School and get your official Legoland driver’s license. Lego City also features restaurants, shops and a theater.

Pirate Shores

Inside Pirate Shores climb aboard a galleon as storms pick you up, toss you from side to side and spin you around. Take a trip on the Rogue Wave Riders and do battle with water spouts and hungry beasts.

Miniland

Go from the Statue of Liberty to Times Square in just a few steps inside Miniland. See bustling streets with plenty of interactive features. There's even a moving subway.

End your adventure at the Legoland hotel, where there's even bedrooms for girls and boys. “The Legoland Hotel is an experience in itself,” Besterman said. “You’ll find a restaurant with a kid-sized buffet table, a Castle play area, and children’s entertainment every night. It’s our way of extending the Legoland experience creating treasured memories for families.”

