Ahoy mateys! All 7 lands, including LEGO Pirates, are finally opening at LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York.

Starting July 9, ride, climb, splash, and build your way through all seven themed lands at LEGOLAND and spend the night at LEGOLAND hotel when it finally opens on August 6.

Six of the 7 lands opened to the public after a long delay through the coronavirus pandemic on May 29. July 9, families can experience Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World, MINILAND, and LEGO Pirates.

The LEGOLAND Hotel, which is taking reservations now for when it opens August 6, will feature bedrooms for girls and boys and a restaurant with a kid-sized buffet table, a Castle play area, and children’s entertainment every night.

“After the challenges of the past year, we know families are eager to get out, ride, build, play, learn and spend time together," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson.

Masks will still be required for anyone over the age of 2 inside the park. Temperature checks will be taken at the gate. There will also be markers placed throughout the park for proper social distancing.

LEGOLAND is offering a hotel and 2-day ticket packages for $98 per person that includes a separate sleeping area for kids in every room, in-room scavenger hunts and free breakfast.

Learn more and book your next family vacation at Legoland.com/new-york.

Before you go, step inside the park to see all the LEGO fun that awaits.

