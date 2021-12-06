I can tell you for a fact that there are some pretty talented people here in Upstate New York that have some skill when it comes to Legos. In fact, you may have seen how Jason Middaugh, of the Syracuse area, designed “It’s a Wonderful LEGO Life” with his 13-year-old daughter, Jane, to celebrate the movie’s 75th anniversary. After accomplishing this, they because official Lego Masters.

Maybe you're just as creative, or maybe you know someone who can create some pretty incredible designs from scratch? There's an opportunity for you that could that special person the chance to win $100,000.

If you are good enough, not only do you have the chance to win cash, but you could also gain the official Lego Master title. That's a huge honor that not many people in the world have.

Interested in entering? First, you need to find a partner. Second, you can enter by visiting www.legomasters.tv or - if you'd like to speak to a producer directly, you can reach out to raphcasting@gmail.com or on Instagram @Raph176.

Did You Know There's a LEGOLAND in New York?

Yes, it opened the summer of 2021. It is currently closed for the season, but when it reopens later this year, you'll be able to ride, climb, splash, and build your way through all seven themed lands at LEGOLAND and spend the night at LEGOLAND hotel.

A great Christmas present for the family might be season tickets? Their gold annual pass is $229 and it gives you access to the following.

Unlimited Admission to LEGOLAND New York Resort

FREE Standard Parking for entire season

Access to 30+ Merlin Attractions in North America

LEGOLAND is located in Goshen, New York, about three hours from the Utica area. Take a look inside.

