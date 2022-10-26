Time To Build & Booze! LEGOLAND to Host First Ever Adults-Only Night
Live out your childhood dreams for one night in Upstate New York, and no one there will judge you.
This has to be what you've been waiting for ever since you were a kid. A chance to play with LEGOS again as an adult, but not be in the company of someone under the age of 15.
LEGOLAND New York is hosting their first ever "Adult Night" at their park in Goshen. It's taking place on November 9th from 6-9pm, and you MUST be 18-years or older to attend. Live that childhood dream, surrounded by people just as excited as you to be there.
What You'll Experience
This night is all about giving you the best experience possible at LEGOLAND. First off, parking is completely free. There is no need to worry about bringing extra cash to spend on parking for the event. You can already count me in!
Secondly, if you love things being free, then you'll love the one free adult beverage you get during the event. You just need to provide a valid ID at purchase. Additional drinks and food can be bought throughout the park as well.
But Wait... There's More
Do you want to build? How about learning from a LEGO expert? There will be games, activities, and building sessions held throughout the park. All of these led by Master Model Builders.
Your MVP treatment doesn't stop there. You'll also get escorted access to park rides AND a special Miniland Twilight Tour. You can end your night at the gift shop, where all guests get a 10% discount at the BIG SHOP.
Tickets for the event are $49.99 and there's limited spots available. Reserve your ticket now and have an amazing time down at LEGOLAND New York!