Take A Peak At LEGOLAND NY’s New Water Playground Before It Opens

The countdown is on for the grand re-opening of LEGOLAND New York. With less than 50 days left, you now get a sneak peek into the park's new Water Playground.

Prepare to splash into the new summer oasis, right in the heart of LEGO® City. The playground is the perfect spot to cool off after spending the day riding, climbing, and building in the park.

Credit - Legoland Credit - Legoland loading...

You'll still be able to enjoy park favorites like the LEGO Factory Adventure ride, the Dragon Coaster and LEGO NINJAGO The Ride. But now you have the chance to relax after spending all that time in the hot sun.

While in the playground, guests can build and race their own LEGO boat, go down the water slide, and get soaked under the giant water bucket.

New Entertainment Venues: Sing, dance, and clap along with brand-new shows including the Academy of Arrrrr, Detective Trace, and Earth BEAT.

Sing, dance, and clap along with brand-new shows including the Academy of Arrrrr, Detective Trace, and Earth BEAT. First Annual Red, White & BOOM (July 4th): Celebrate Independence Day at the first fireworks ever at LEGOLAND New York Resort.

Celebrate Independence Day at the first fireworks ever at LEGOLAND New York Resort. Return of Brick-or-Treat (October): Brick-or-Treat, is back and better than ever with a new 4D movie every weekend in October.

Brick-or-Treat, is back and better than ever with a new 4D movie every weekend in October. Christmas Bricktacular: For the first time ever, LEGOLAND New York Resort will be open through December 2022. Celebrate with LEGO Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds, and adventures from mid-November through December.

The grand re-opening of the park is scheduled for April 9th, 2022. Book your stay and get more information at LEGOLAND.com/new-york.

