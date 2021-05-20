LEGOLAND New York Finally Opening Six Themed Land Adventures to All Guests

Let the LEGO adventure begin! The gates to LEGOLAND New York Resort are finally opening to all guests after a long coronavirus delay.

The park in Goshen, New York will open for previews Saturday May 29. Annual Pass and single-day ticket holders will be able to enjoy six of the seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World and MINILAND. The final land, LEGO Pirates and the LEGOLAND hotel will open later this summer.

Annual pass holders will be able to reserve a day to visit and reservations will open for all other guests on May 21.

LEGOLAND New York Resort welcomed First to Play Pass Holders earlier in May. Now, all guests can enjoy the preview period with single-day tickets being sold at a reduced price of $49.99. The park will gradually increase capacity in order to encourage social distancing.

“As the first theme park to open in the Northeast in decades, this preview period is our chance to welcome families who have been patiently waiting, giving them a chance to experience LEGOLAND New York in its final stages of completion,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “After the challenges of the past year, we know families are eager to get out, ride, build, play, learn and spend time together. Through our phased opening approach, we’re able to safely welcome as many families as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests and Model Citizens (staff).”

Masks will still be required for anyone over the age of 2 inside the park. Temperature checks will be taken at the gate. There will also be markers placed throughout the park for proper social distancing.

How to Reserve Your Visit

To reserve dates for the preview period, visit LEGOLAND New York Resort’s online reservation system, Booking Portal. Tickets will be available for only one day on a first come first serve basis.

Learn more at Legoland.com/new-york.

