Legoland Finally Opening in New York

Theme parks in New York can open this summer. That means Legoland in Goshen, New York will finally begin welcoming guests, a year later than originally planned.

"We are thrilled with Governor Cuomo's announcement for the reopening of family attractions, including outdoor theme parks," Legoland New York Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson told Theme Park Insider. "This means Legoland New York Resort will be able to celebrate its grand opening this season as planned and we look forward to sharing more details soon."

No opening date has been announced yet. Officials are waiting further guidance from New York State on specific safety and operating procedures. "Our first priority is the health, safety and security of our guests and our team will follow alongside all federal and local health and safety guidelines," said Johnson.

Get our free mobile app

Plans were to open Legoland last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold. The latest announcement from Governor Cuomo has outdoor amusement parks opening at 33 percent capacity on April 9.

The New York Resort is the largest LEGOLAND theme park Merlin Entertainments has built, with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions on 150 acres. It'll also be home to the world’s first use of on-ride tracking technology where you are transformed into mini Lego figurines.

The Legoland hotel features bedrooms for girls and boys and a restaurant with a kid-sized buffet table, a Castle play area, and children’s entertainment every night.

Learn more at Legoland.com/New-York.

Take a sneak peek inside the $350 million park to see what the summer holds when Legoland opens.

Inside Legoland New York