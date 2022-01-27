LEGOLAND NY Adding New Water Park, Fireworks Celebration for 2022 Season

Splash into summer when LEGOLAND opens a new water playground. And that's just the first of many new additions coming to the park in 2022.

LEGOLAND will open for the season on April 8 with new attractions, new events, new shows, new characters, and new models in 2022.

In addition to LEGOLAND New York’s most beloved signature attractions, including the world premiere LEGO Factory Adventure ride, the Dragon Coaster and LEGO NINJAGO The Ride, splash into summer with the opening of an all-new water playground in LEGO City.

Cool off after a day of riding, driving, climbing, and building in the new water playground, where you can build and race a LEGO boat, splash on a water slide, and be doused by a giant water bucket.

“We’re always looking to add something new to the LEGOLAND New York experience,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “For our first full operating season, our team has been hard at work on new shows, new attractions, and new offerings for our biggest fans. Everything we do is for the love of fun and we aim to build unforgettable memories that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again."

New Entertainment Venues: Sing, dance, and clap along with brand-new shows including the Academy of Arrrrr, Detective Trace, and Earth BEAT.

First Annual Red, White & BOOM (July 4th): Celebrate Independence Day at the first fireworks ever at LEGOLAND New York Resort.

Return of Brick-or-Treat (October): Brick-or-Treat, is back and better than ever with a new 4D movie every weekend in October.

Christmas Bricktacular: For the first time ever, LEGOLAND New York Resort will be open through December 2022. Celebrate with LEGO Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds, and adventures from mid-November through December.

Learn more and book your stay at LEGOLAND.com/new-york.

