A New York man is lucky to be alive after a State Trooper found him buried under four feet of snow in his car. He'd been there for ten hours.

Several calls came into 911 Thursday, December 17th after Winter Storm Gail dumped snow in feet over portions of New York. Many of those calls were from a man who had run off the road and needed help, but police couldn't find him.

Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley drove to the section of State Route 17C in the town of Owego, in the Campville area, patrolled the area himself but also couldn't find the driver.

Cawley saw what appeared to be a row of mailboxes and waded through the snow to check the addresses. While digging, he hit the windshield of a car. Inside was the driver who had been making 911 calls, 58 year-old Kevin Kresen.

Photo Credit - NYSP

Kresen told the Zone Sergeant he had been plowed in by a truck. The car was covered with close to four feet of snow and Kresen has been stranded for more than 10 hours, with no heat due to a broken serpentine belt.

Kresen was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia and frostbite.