Historic Owego, Small Town With Big Taste, Makes Best of Food List

Owego, New York. A quaint, historic town filled with flavor and right in our very own backyards.

NYup.com has a special series piece in which they take a look at small towns all across Upstate New York and rank them on their food offerings. In their May 2021 issue, they named Owego as being a fantastic small town with great food options.

Located in Tioga County, Owego's name comes from the Iroquois word "Ahwaga," which translates to "where the valley widens." Formed in 1800, the village of Owego is situated on just under three miles of land and in 2019, the population of the village of Owego was 3,829.

While small in size, Owego is big in taste, garnering the attention of travelers, food lovers, and locals alike who find themselves veering off Route 17 to explore the quaint town and grab a bite to eat.

One of Owego's restaurants mentioned by NYup as being a great place to grab a bite is The Owego Kitchen which was named a finalist in the United States Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dream Big Awards in the fall of 2021.

Also mentioned by NYup as being quite flavorful and worth the try for a meal the next time you visit Owego are The Cellar Restaurant & Bar On the River which sits on Owego's historic river row and overlooks the Susquehanna. MJ’s Bar and Restaurant which also offers beautiful water views, the River Rock Diner on Route 17C loved for its diner food and Mediterranean dishes, and Carol’s Coffee And Art Bar which is located on Front Street and showcases original artwork from local artists.

