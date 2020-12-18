New York State Troopers took to snowmobiles and UTV's to check on stranded drivers on I-81 south between exits 7 and 8 in the town of Barker, where the roadway is shut down during Winter Storm Gail.

Troopers were on the scene of more than 70 accidents in the Binghamton area during the storm and included disabled vehicles, property damage, and injury accidents.

That was quite a storm! The 2-day snowfall was 40.0" at the Greater Binghamton Airport in the Town of Maine, NY, for December 16-17. It broke the all-time record for 2 calendar days of snowfall, though almost all of it occurred in only about a 16 hour period. The old record for 2 calendar days was 35.3" set March 14-15, 2017, says the NWS.

The one-day snowfall for December 17 was 26.4". This is the second greatest snowfall for any calendar day. The greatest one calendar day snowfall is 31.2" on March 14, 2017.

SNOW DEPTH RECORD SET AT BINGHAMTON NY...

The snow depth at 7 AM yesterday, December 17, was 39 inches. This set a new record snow depth. The old record was 35 inches on March 15, 1993, after a blizzard.

PRECIPITATION RECORD SET AT BINGHAMTON NY...

The 1.69 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation yesterday, December 17, was a new daily precipitation record. This breaks the old record of 0.93 set in 2012.

Winter Storm Gail turned dangerous as Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, was driving his car that slid off the road. He was then plowed in and covered with close to four feet of snow. He was buried in the snow for 10 hours with our heat. He was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

In Albany County, the Sheriff's Office was called to 'a horrible accident in the town of Knox. A 12-year-old girl was accidentally buried in a snowbank by a family member plowing the driveway. She was found, and CPR was immediately administered. She is recovering at the hospital.