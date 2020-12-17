Binghamton Sets Record For Biggest 2 Day Snowstorm in History
The Southern Tier has the honor of getting the most snow from Winter Storm Gail and Binghamton set a record for the biggest 2 day snow storm in history.
The 2 day snowfall as of 1pm Thursday, December 17th is 40 inches at the Binghamton airport, according to the National Weather Service. This breaks the all time 2 day snow record of 35.3 inches set on March 14th to 15th 2017.
The one day total is 26.4 inches, the second greatest snowfall for any day. The record was 31.2 inches on March 14th 2017.
The snow depth at 7 this morning was 39 inches, beating the old record of 35 inches on March 15th 1993.
Here are highest the snowfall amounts in each county according to the National Weather Service.
Oneida County
Sauquoit 10.7
Utica 10.5
Clinton 10.5
Madison County
South Brookfield 22
Hamilton 18
Chemung County
Waverly 31
Chenango County
Oxford 35
Norwich and Green 34
Cortland County
Marathon 24.5
Delaware County
Kortright 41
Otsego County
Unadilla 31.4
Gilbertsville 28
Tioga County
Newark Valley 44
Tioga Terrace 43
Owego 41