The Southern Tier has the honor of getting the most snow from Winter Storm Gail and Binghamton set a record for the biggest 2 day snow storm in history.

The 2 day snowfall as of 1pm Thursday, December 17th is 40 inches at the Binghamton airport, according to the National Weather Service. This breaks the all time 2 day snow record of 35.3 inches set on March 14th to 15th 2017.

The one day total is 26.4 inches, the second greatest snowfall for any day. The record was 31.2 inches on March 14th 2017.

The snow depth at 7 this morning was 39 inches, beating the old record of 35 inches on March 15th 1993.

Here are highest the snowfall amounts in each county according to the National Weather Service.

Oneida County

Sauquoit 10.7

Utica 10.5

Clinton 10.5

Madison County

South Brookfield 22

Hamilton 18

Chemung County

Waverly 31

Chenango County

Oxford 35

Norwich and Green 34

Cortland County

Marathon 24.5

Delaware County

Kortright 41

Otsego County

Unadilla 31.4

Gilbertsville 28

Tioga County

Newark Valley 44

Tioga Terrace 43

Owego 41