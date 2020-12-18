Incredible Time Lapse Video of What 40 Inches of Snow Looks Like

40 inches! That's how much snow fell in Binghamton. It's hard to even fathom that much snow. One resident created an incredible time lapse video to show what more than 3 feet of snow looks like.

Ben Barnum who lives in Binghamton, took video of his back porch as snow fell overnight, 5 inches per hour at times. When Mother Nature was finally done blanketing the Southern Tier, she left behind enough snow to cover Barnum's deck and part of the camera.

The Southern Tier received the most snow from Winter Storm Gail and Binghamton set a record for the biggest 2 day snowstorm in history.

The 2 day snowfall was 40 inches at the Binghamton airport, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the all time 2 day snow record of 35.3 inches set on March 14th to 15th 2017.

The one day total is 26.4 inches, the second greatest snowfall for any day. The record was 31.2 inches on March 14th 2017.

Newark Valley and Ludlow, Vermont received the most snow at 44 inches.

A New York State Trooper rescued a man buried under four feet of snow in his car for ten hours. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia and frostbite.