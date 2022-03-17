Things have changed so much since I was a little girl and my dad was in the United States Army. When I was a little girl, being on active duty away from home or deployed meant that communication was limited to sporadic letters and even fewer phone calls. Sometimes we would go months without hearing from my dad.

Technology has done wonders for troops who are forced to be away from their families and those they love but sometimes technology doesn't work the way we wish that it would. Sometimes emails get lost somewhere in the stratosphere. Sometimes video calls don't connect and when they do, sometimes the quality is awful.

Sometimes the military member on active duty or who is deployed has a schedule completely opposite of those left behind at home and connecting with their loved ones is next to impossible.

I've always had a bleeding heart for members of the United States military and for their families. I've lived the military (kid) life and know the challenges and that is why when I got an email from a gentleman who is a native of Owego and who asked that I send his family a message, I knew that I needed to do everything I could to make sure that they received it.

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, I received an email from Specialist Trevor Youngs of the United States Army. Specialist Youngs asked if I would find a way to let his family know that he is okay but that he won't be home for quite some time.

Specialist Youngs specifically asked for his message to be relayed to his wife, Britney Ellen Youngs, his children, "Jessie Wood and Taylor Wood and William Tuttle, my dad, my twin brother Victor Spencer, and Karie Bryan, Irene Nichols, and Thomas Smith."

If you are one of the people that Youngs mentioned, please know that he loves you and misses you immensely but he is okay. This is a reading of his message to you:

