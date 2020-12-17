National Weather Service Asking For Utica/Rome Snow Measurements

A strong nor`easter produced heavy, rapidly accumulating snow across all of New York State and northeast PA, and the National Weather Service is asking you to report your snow totals.

Areas between Bradford County to Otsego County saw snowfall rates of 3 to 5 inches an hour, totaling over 30 inches so far. Those areas are on track to break the all-time 2-day snow total record at the Binghamton airport.

How To Measure Snow:

The National Weather Service reminds you to include the time of measurement, location, and elevation (if known). Report anything over an inch and, if possible, send updates every 3-6 hours.

US National Weather Service New York NY

Here's what some weather spotters are reporting:

Trained weather spotter Kelly reports 32" next door to SUNY Broome at 6:30 am.

Cindy from Otego reports 2 feet of snow.

Jon on the hill in Johnson City says he got about 34 inches. "It's still coming down. I got over 8 inches between 10:30 and 12:30 last night. I have never seen it snow like that before in my life. In the ~25 minutes it took me to shovel that 8 inches, another 1.5 inches fell. I got nearly 16 inches between 1:30 and 6 am."

Storm Gail has caused traffic restrictions across the state. All empty tractor-trailers and tandem vehicles are banned from the Thruway (I-87) south of exit 24 (Albany) to New York City (including the Berkshire Spur, Garden State Parkway extension, New England Thruway, and the Cross Westchester Expressway) until further notice. Speed restrictions are also being enforced. Get up to date travel information at Thruway.ny.gov.