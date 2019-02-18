Slash: ‘There’s Material’ For a New Guns N’ Roses Album

Last week (Feb. 6), Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus revealed that the band would record more material after Slash finishes touring. He had mentioned the likelihood of a new album before and now Slash has also confirmed that a new record is in the works.

" Axl [Rose] , Duff [McKagan] , myself and Richard [Fortus] have all talked about… there's material and stuff going on already for a new record," said Slash in an interview TVK's " Rock City " (video below).

He also explained there's no master plan, going on, "It's just, with Guns N' Roses, you don't go, 'Oh, there is a plan, and it's gonna be like this,' because that's not how it works. So, basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."

Both in December and last week, Fortus had claimed that a new album would be coming "soon" and that there was material being recorded. He was reluctant to divulge any further information, however.

Speaking about the Guns N' Roses reunion shows at Coachella, which were the first to be booked before the "Not in This Lifetime" tour would criss-cross the globe for two-and-a-half years, Slash noted the band's chemistry. "For the guys in the band — for myself to be on stage with Duff and Axl and just have that chemistry was so powerful," he began, adding, "You forget, because it had been a lot of years since I jammed with both those guys, and it was really powerful. And one thing led to another, and we just ended up having this amazing tour that you couldn't possibly dream of. It was a really great tour. And it lasted a really long time. I think it was the longest tour we ever did. It was about two and a half years."

If this album does come to fruition, it will be the first Guns N' Roses record to feature Slash, McKagan and Axl Rose together since the covers set, The Spaghetti Incident? , which was released in 1993.