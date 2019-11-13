No matter how you heat your home, New York offers assistance with the Home Energy Assistance Program. Help is available for monthly bills, payments for a bulk supply of fuel, or in an emergency situation if you're in danger of having utilities shut off or are running out of fuel.

Enrollment in the program is now open and even if you don't need the assistance right now, but anticipate you may later, you should sign up now and determine if you're eligible. Assistance is available when heating your home with the following sources:

Electricity

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Propane

Wood/Wood Pellets

Kerosene

Corn

Assistance is based on income, household size, and household members under the age of 6 or over 60. You can get more information at the New York State website, or contact the local Home Energy Assistance office.

Utica Office:

Oneida County Department of Social Services

800 Park Avenue

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: (315) 798-5559

Days Open: Monday - Friday

Rome Office:

Oneida County Department of Social Services

300 West Dominick Street

Rome, NY 13440

Phone: (315) 338-0240

Days Open: Monday - Friday

Here's the list of offices for every county in New York.