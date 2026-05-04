Enter to Win: The Phil Collins Story

96.9 WOUR is excited to share that The Phil Collins Story, a live tribute through the decades of Phil Collins, will be making a stop at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY.

What does that mean for you? You have a chance to win tickets to the show on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

What You Can Win

A pair of tickets to see the Phil Collins Story on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at the Stanley Theatre.

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How To Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just make sure you download the WOUR app here, then enter below (enter only in the app) for a chance to win. Good luck!