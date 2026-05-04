Enter to Win: Stewart’s Shops $20 Gift Card

The WOUR app is stocked this spring.

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All month long, you have the chance to win a $20 Gift Card from Stewart's Shops.

This means you can load up on their famous ice cream (yum), grab snacks, sandwiches, or just splurge every morning on your way to work with several cups of coffee.

What You Can Win

$20 gift card to Stewart's Shops.

How To Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just make sure you download the WOUR app here, then enter below (enter only in the app) for a chance to win. Good luck!