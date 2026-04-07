Enter to Win: Billy Idol at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

WOUR is excited to share that Billy Idol is headed to Syracuse this summer!

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And you have a chance to win tickets to the show on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview!

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What You Can Win

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Billy Idol on August 15, 2026, at the Empower FCU Amphitheater!

How To Play

Want to win this fantastic prize? Enter the contest below for your chance to win. But hurry—we only have 5 pairs of tickets to give out!

*Promotion ends April 12, 2026