Should It Be Illegal to Call Someone the B-Word in New York?

Soon, you may need more than a swear jar and a bar of soap to control your swearing tendencies. The "b-word" is becoming more controversial than ever. Lawmakers in Massachusetts are working on a bill that would up the ante against people who use it as a curse word.

This is how the proposed bill would read: "A person who uses the word ‘bitch’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person in violation of this section, and shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsections (a) and (b). A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident."

You may be asking, gee what are the penalties? According to Syracuse.com, people who violate this law would pay a fine of less than $200 and serve a jail sentence of less than six months. Can you imagine calling someone a b---h and serving five months in an orange jumpsuit?

There's already been a firestorm of opposition all over social media, with most people cracking jokes and citing it as a violation of the First Amendment.

The Joint Committee of the Judiciary spent time discussing the possible bill on Tuesday, but there's been no word on any decisions quite yet.

What do you think? Should New York go ahead and adopt this law? Is the b-word just too much?