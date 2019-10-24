Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season Before Halloween

Walmart is kicking off the Christmas season before Halloween to get a jump start on the holidays with 6 fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Holiday savings begin Friday October 25 at midnight. Walmart is also offering new features and expanded shopping services this holiday season.

"Saving our customers time is paramount at this time of year, especially with fewer days to get ready for big family meals, parties and gift giving," said Steve Bratspies, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. "We’re making sure this season is the easiest yet for our customers with nine tech-enabled ways to shop for everyone on their list – when and how they want.”

Gift Finder: New this year, you can search for gifts with Gift Finder. Just provide information about who you're buying for and your price range. You'll get personalized recommendations so you can choose the best gift for anyone on your list.

Scannable Toy Catalog: For the first time, you can use your phone to shop for the hottest toys of the season right from the pages of Walmart’s seasonal toy catalog out November 1st. The new digitized experience lets you scan and shop hundreds of toys through the Walmart app.

Free Next Day Delivery: New this holiday season, your can order online and have your packages delivered to your house the very next day without a membership fee.

Expanded Check Out With Me: Check Out With Me allows you to avoid lines at the register and check out with an associate right where you're shopping.