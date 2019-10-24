9 Simple Things CNY Guys Can Do to Make Their Partner Feel Romanced

It doesn't take much to make a woman feel appreciated. In fact, we asked Central New York women what the most romantic thing their partner could do today - and the answers were pretty simple.

Women like to feel appreciated - really, who doesn't? Maybe guys feel like the pressure is too great to come up with some grand romantic gesture, or maybe they feel like romance is for Valentine's Day. Guys, let me share a little something with you: it doesn't take much. Seriously.

We asked Central New York women what the most romantic (but realistic) thing their guy could do today - and the answers might surprise you.

9 Simple Things Guys to Do to Romance Their Partner

Cook dinner, it doesn't even have to be fancy. Do the laundry. Clean up the dog poop. Send flowers - or even ONE flower. Just do one thing around the house that has to be done without being asked. Text me "I love you." Give me a hug and a kiss for no reason. Rub my feet. Do the dishes.

Those are real answers, we're not making them up. It seems pretty simple to make a woman feel appreciated.

And ladies, based on the guys' answers - it'll only take a drink at the door and dinner to make them happy.