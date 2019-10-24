CNY Sex Offender Map to Plan a Safe Trick or Treat Route
There are more than 800,000 sex offenders in the U.S. Before the kids head out for trick or treating this year, find out where they are in your neighborhood.
Sex offenders in New York state are required to stay indoors on Halloween to protect children and the community. They can't wear costumes, open doors to trick or treaters or have Halloween candy on hand. Parole officers will be out as part of Operation Halloween: Zero Tolerance doing home visits to make sure they are following the program.
To be extra safe, find out where sex offenders are in your neighborhood.
Utica
327 mapped offenders
70 un-mapped offenders
Rome
103 mapped offenders
134 un-mapped offenders
Oneida
103 mapped offenders
135 un-mapped offenders
Syracuse
504 mapped offenders
133 un-mapped offenders
To see where the sex offenders are in your neighborhood, visit Familywatchdog.us.
National Center for Exploited and Missing Children offers tips to keep your kids safe while trick or treating for Halloween.
- Plan a trick-or-treating route in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.
- Teach children to say “NO!” in a loud voice if someone tries to get them to go somewhere, accept anything other than a treat, or leave with them.
- Never send younger children out alone.
- Always walk younger children to the door to receive treats.
- Don’t let children enter a home unless you are with them.
- Be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, unless you are with them.