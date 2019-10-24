CNY Sex Offender Map to Plan a Safe Trick or Treat Route

There are more than 800,000 sex offenders in the U.S. Before the kids head out for trick or treating this year, find out where they are in your neighborhood.

Sex offenders in New York state are required to stay indoors on Halloween to protect children and the community. They can't wear costumes, open doors to trick or treaters or have Halloween candy on hand. Parole officers will be out as part of Operation Halloween: Zero Tolerance doing home visits to make sure they are following the program.

To be extra safe, find out where sex offenders are in your neighborhood at Family Watchdog. Just type in your zip code to see a map.

Utica

327 mapped offenders

70 un-mapped offenders

Rome

103 mapped offenders

134 un-mapped offenders

Oneida

103 mapped offenders

135 un-mapped offenders

Syracuse

504 mapped offenders

133 un-mapped offenders

National Center for Exploited and Missing Children offers tips to keep your kids safe while trick or treating for Halloween.