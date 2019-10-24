Pizzeria In WNY Is Serving Up A SpaghettiOs Pizza

I don't know about anyone else but SpaghettiOs were a staple for when my mom was away and dad was in charge of making lunch or dinner.

Lots of people still enjoy SpaghettiOs but did you ever think to put them on a pizza?

According to WIVB, one place in Cheektowaga decided to do just that!

Macy's Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga has a SpaghettiOs pizza and owner Nicholas Argy says it gets a lot of attention.

“It’s been positive and negative. Some people are like what the heck are you guys doing over there? It’s not something you see everyday. It made it on Reddit, which is pretty cool,” said owner Nicholas Argy. “My grandmother couldn’t keep enough in the house for me when my parents were at work and I still eat it to this day,” Argy said.

The pizza crust is homemade and is topped with cheese curds and other spices, so there's a lot more involved than just SpaghettiOs.

Macy's Place Pizzeria is located at 3348 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

