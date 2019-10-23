I’m Down to My Socks for ‘Real Men Wear Pink’

I've been wearing pink glasses, pink wigs, pink shirts, and pink sweaters.

Now...it's come down to the socks, as my campaign to raise money and awareness for breast cancer and the American Cancer Society enters its final week of October, 2019. And yes...those ARE donuts on my socks.

My maternal grandparents both dealt with aggressive forms of cancer, so this issue is really personal for me--as it probably is for most of you reading this. The Real Men Wear Pink program to promote awareness of (and raise money for) the fight against breast cancer is underway and runs through October.

I'm just one of many men here in the Mohawk Valley and across Central New York who have accepted the challenge from the American Cancer Society. This year we've teamed up with Carbone Nissan to make this possible.

If you have suggestions for any bizarre pink things I could wear--even if it's just for a quick photo--please don't hesitate to send me a note: Dave.Coombs@townsquaremedia.com.

And, if you want to donate, here's my page on the American Cancer Society website.