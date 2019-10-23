Are You Up to the Challenge of This Extreme Haunted House?

If the haunted experiences at Kayo in Utica and the New York State Fair in Syracuse are just not quite scary enough, you might want to take a road trip south.

McKamey Manor is open year-round, has a notorious reputation, and has locations in Tennessee and Alabama. It also offers up a $20,000 prize for anyone who makes its through the entire experience--but so far no one has been able to cash in. The extreme haunted house has an extreme set of rules, regulations and requirements for participants, including:

Minimum age: 21 or 18-20 years old with a parent’s signed approval

Completion of a sports physical

A doctor’s note proving you’re physically and mentally stable

Passing a background check

A screening on Facebook, FaceTime or phone

Proof of medical insurance

A 40-page waiver

No alcohol or drugs

The house is billed as “an aggressive experience." Actors are allowed to come into contact with participants, but guests are not allowed to “return the contact."

The tour exploits the worst fears and nightmares of each participant, and can last up to 10 hours, according to the website. Guests who do reach the breaking point can quit at any time as long as they utter these words: “You really don’t want to do this."

Here's a video trailer of the 2019 experience called “Desolation”:

And one more rule: no cursing is allowed. The price of admission is a bag of dog food for owner Russ McKamey’s dogs.