CNY Online Job Fair Featuring Mohawk Correctional Facility

We've teamed up with the Mohawk Correctional Facility for the CNY Online Job Fair. Here are several positions available in our area.

Mohawk Correctional Facility will be holding an Open House on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 for any Physicians or Registered Nurses. The Open House will include an overview of correctional medical care and nursing as well as an explanation of how the hiring process works. A description of available benefits will also be part of the presentation. A tour of the Walsh Regional Medical Unit will complete the open house. Interviews will be conducted if participants would like.

There will be two scheduled sessions, at 10:00am and at 4:00pm. Please contact Lorrie Manuele at Lorrie.Manuele@doccs.ny.gov or call her at 315-339-5232 x3020 and register.

This highly informative session is a great way to discover a future in Correctional Medical Care and Nursing!

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, guided by the Departmental Mission, is responsible for the confinement and habitation of approximately 46,000 individuals under custody at 52 state facilities and 36,000 parolees supervised throughout seven regional offices.

Wanted- Physicians and Registered Nurses

Clinical Physician 2

Independently diagnoses, treats, prescribes, and provides general medical care and treatment services for assigned individuals; provides clinical supervision and guidance to Nursing Staff. Openings Exist primarily at the Walsh Regional Medical Unit and the general population medical units.

We are looking for qualified and licensed medical doctors. Please contact us if interested and learn about the opportunities!

Must possess a valid and current license to practice medicine in New York State.

Salary range- $143,381 - $171,631 Based on experience

Example Salary of Doctor with 8 years’ experience - $171,631

6-hour workday with some on-call rotation.

Secure work environment.

New York State benefits include: retirement/pension, health insurance, prescription coverage, dental coverage, vision benefits, 12 vacation days annually, 12 holidays, 5 personal days, and sick leave.

Please call Mohawk Correctional Facility Personnel Office at 315-339-5232 x3600 or e-mail Lee@doccs.ny.gov if you have any questions.

Registered Nurse (14 openings)

As a Nurse 2 RN, you will provide professional nursing services appropriate to individuals at the Mohawk Correctional Facility Walsh Regional Medical Unit. Services may include, but are not limited to, nursing interventions and their documentation, case finding, health teaching/counseling and provision of supportive and/or restorative care. You will also participate in staff training, prepare clinical and administrative reports, maintain infection control standards, and function as a member of a treatment team.

Must possess a valid and current license to practice nursing in New York State.

Salary range- $50,722 – $64,557 Based on experience.

Additional Compensation: Oneida County Geographical Pay $12,000 all shifts, $5000 Shift Differential 3-11 shift, $7000 Shift Differential 11-7 shift.

Example Salary of Nurse with 8 years’ experience on the 3pm – 11pm shift ($64,667 + $12,000 +$5000 = $81,667)

Secure work environment.

New York State benefits include: retirement/pension, health insurance, prescription coverage, dental coverage, vision benefits, 12 vacation days annually, 12 holidays, 5 personal days, and sick leave.

Please call Mohawk Correctional Facility Personnel Office at 315-339-5232 x3600 or e-mail Lee@doccs.ny.gov if you have any questions.

Apply Now Link Please call Mohawk Correctional Facility Personnel Office at 315-339-5232 x3600 or e-mail Brenda.Lee@doccs.ny.gov to obtain an application and instructions on submittal.

Nurse Practitioner Family health

Autonomously and in collaboration with health care professionals and other individuals provides a full range of primary, acute and specialty health care services, including: Ordering, performing and interpreting diagnostic tests such as lab work and x-rays. Diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infections, and injuries. Prescribing medications and other treatments. Managing patients' overall care. Counselling and educating patients on disease prevention and positive health and lifestyle choices.

Must possess a valid and current license to practice in New York State.

Salary range- $81,446 – 102,661 + $20,000 Geographical pay.

Secure work environment.

New York State benefits include: retirement/pension, health insurance, prescription coverage, dental coverage, vision benefits, 12 vacation days annually, 12 holidays, 5 personal days, and sick leave.

Apply Now Link Please call Mohawk Correctional Facility Personnel Office at 315-339-5232 x3600 or e-mail Brenda.Lee@doccs.ny.gov to obtain an application and instructions on submittal.

Dietitian 2

Under the general supervision of a Nutrition Services Administrator 1, consults with physicians on special diet programs; participates in treatment team activities; educates staff in the preparation and administration of special diets and menus; assists in the instruction of direct care and food service staff, regarding diet therapy, food/drug interactions, and food preparation. Trains patients to plan proper diets and other related duties.

Must be a Registered Dietitian in New York State.

Salary range- $56,604 - $71,980

Secure work environment.

New York State benefits include: retirement/pension, health insurance, prescription coverage, dental coverage, vision benefits, 12 vacation days annually, 12 holidays, 5 personal days, and sick leave.

Apply Now Link Please call Mohawk Correctional Facility Personnel Office at 315-339-5232 x3600 or e-mail Brenda.Lee@doccs.ny.gov to obtain an application and instructions on submitter.

Licensed Practical Nurse

As an LPN under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, you would be involved in the treatment of patients/residents at the Mohawk Correctional Facility Walsh Regional Medical Unit... You would administer medications and injections; perform tube feedings, observe patients and report changes in their condition; take and record temperature, pulse, respiration and blood pressure. You would prepare and apply simple dressings; bathe and feed patients/residents; and care for patients and their quarters by performing such tasks as making beds, changing linen, lifting and moving patients/residents and caring for their personal effects.

Must possess a valid and current license to practice nursing in New York State.

Salary range- $35,915 -44,077

Secure work environment.

New York State benefits include: retirement/pension, health insurance, prescription coverage, dental coverage, vision benefits, 12 vacation days annually, 12 holidays, 5 personal days, and sick leave.

Apply Now Link Please call Mohawk Correctional Facility Personnel Office at 315-339-5232 x3600 or e-mail Brenda.Lee@doccs.ny.gov to obtain an application and instructions on submittal.

TRADES SPECIALIST (ELECTRICIAN), GRADE 12

New York State Department of Civil Service

Classification Standard

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF CLASS

Trades Specialists (Electrician) perform journey-level electrician work and may supervise others in the repair, maintenance, and installation of electrical systems and equipment, following applicable electric code regulations.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

TRADES SPECIALIST (ELECTRICIAN): non-competitive; plans, lays out, and diagnoses problems with electrical systems or equipment.

A Trades Specialist (Electrician) may supervises others in this work including semiskilled and relatively unskilled workers.

ILLUSTRATIVE DUTIES

Repairs, maintains, and installs electrical systems and equipment such as motors, transformers, wiring, switches, alarm systems, controls, traffic signals and related equipment, such as radios, televisions, and music players.

Locates and determines electrical malfunction using test instruments such as ammeter, volt meter, ohmmeter, oscilloscope, and test lamp.

Repairs malfunction by such methods as replacing burnt-out elements and fuses, bypassing or replacing defective wiring, finding switch contact points, and cleaning or rewiring motors.

Tests electrical equipment such as generators and heaters for safety and efficiency using standard test equipment and by observing functioning.

Installs fixtures, motors and other electrical equipment.

Makes adjustments to electrical equipment.

Inspects circuits and wiring for specified shielding and grounding and repairs or rewires system according to building codes and safety regulations.

Replaces bearings in electric motors.

Repairs mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, or electric components of electrical equipment and controls, using standard tools, gauges, and procedures.

Plans layout and wires new installations.

Installs and repairs traffic control devices and systems.

Plans layout and installs and repairs wiring, electrical fixtures, apparatus and control equipment.

Plans new or modified installations consistent with specifications and electrical codes.

Prepares sketches showing location of all wiring and equipment or follows diagrams or blueprints.

Measures, cuts, bends, threads, assembles and installs electrical conduit.

Connects wiring to lighting fixtures and power equipment.

Installs control and distribution apparatus such as switches, relays, and circuit breaker panels.

Tests, adjusts, calibrates, and maintains a wide variety of control equipment, including central heating plant controls; building heating, air conditioning, and ventilating equipment; controls for laundry equipment; controls for refrigeration; and for a wide variety of other equipment and systems.

Tests continuity of circuit to ensure electrical compatibility and safety of all components using standard instruments.

Observes functioning of installed equipment or system to detect hazards and need for adjustments or replacement.

Locates and determines causes of trouble in brakes, motors, switches and signal and control systems using testing devices.

Disassembles defective units and repairs and replaces parts such as locks, gears, cables, electric wiring, and faulty safety devices.

Lubricates bearings and other parts.

May test and repair electromedical equipment such as x-ray, inductothermy, and diathermy equipment, sterilizers, following schematic diagrams.

Tests electrical circuits and components to locate shorts, faulty connections and defective parts using test meters.

Solders loose connections and replaces defective parts such as tubes, transformers, resistors, condensers and switches.

Replaces x-ray tubes.

**New York State benefits include: retirement/pension, health insurance, prescription coverage, dental coverage, vision benefits, 12 vacation days annually, 12 holidays, 5 personal days, and sick leave.

Physician and Nursing vacancies also exist at Mid-State, Marcy and Hale Creek Correctional Facilities.

If you are interested in one of these locations, you can call personnel directly:

Mid-State Correctional Facility: 315-768-8581 x3600

Marcy Correctional Facility: 315-768-1400 x 3600

Hale Creek Correctional Facility: 518-736-2094 x3600

Mohawk Correctional Facility will be holding an Open House on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 for any Physicians or Registered Nurses. The Open House will include an overview of correctional medical care and nursing as well as an explanation of how the hiring process works. A description of available benefits will also be part of the presentation. A tour of the Walsh Regional Medical Unit will complete the open house. Interviews will be conducted if participants would like.

There will be two scheduled sessions, at 10:00am and at 4:00pm. Please contact Lorrie Manuele at Lorrie.Manuele@doccs.ny.gov or call her at 315-339-5232 x3020 and register.