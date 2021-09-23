Shocked Pop Warner Parents Speak Out on Cancelation of CNY Football Season

It's hard to tell who is more upset over the cancelation of Pop Warner football in Utica, Rome, and Oneida - the parents or the children. Officials canceled the rest of the season over confrontations with fans on two separate occasions. They also postponed games league-wide for Sunday, September 26. Several Central New York parents are speaking out and speaking up for their children.

Jodi Lee's son plays for Oneida

"He was in tears when I told him. It literally disgusts me. I find it extremely wrong all kids have to suffer due to the behavior of a few adults."

Rachael Magnanti is a heartbroken mother of a football player in Rome

"My son is devastated his season was ripped away from him. He lost out on his first year of tackle because of COVID and this year because of spectators who can’t conduct themselves appropriately at a youth game. I am embarrassed for the City of Rome and am appalled my children have to grow up in this environment. The problem is there is no accountability. No one was arrested or charged. It is parents’ responsibility to teach dignity and respect yet parents cost these innocent children their football season."

Ashley Mae Harvey has two boys affected and she's struggling with the news

"As I sit here with my boys, doing my best to explain to them, that they did nothing wrong but are suffering, I struggle. I struggle to explain that all of their hard work was for such little gain. I struggle to explain that days of practices and the time and effort put in by players, coaches and staff were all ruined for a few ignorant spectators. I struggle to explain how unfair the world is and do my best to assure them it won’t always be like this. 'It didn’t have anything to do with us, why can’t we play,' my 11-year-old asked. I attempted to explain that sometimes one person ruins it for everyone, but we all know how unfair that is."

Stacey is a very PO'd mom in Herkimer who has two very disappointed boys

"My heart hurts for the dedicated players. It saddens me parents can not just act like adults and let the players have a sense of normalcy with everything that has been going on in their young lives. I have 2 very disappointed athletes that are just hoping they can play again this season. C’mon people, realize that the only ones you are hurting are the kids. It’s time for them to act like grown-ups."

Amber Gregory's son plays in Rome

"I feel there could have been other opportunities given. The parents should be able to have a voice. We are our children’s voices and I feel we should be heard. Ss adults we should be able to hold out composures much better as an example for children."

Mirannda Marie Morgan's step-son plays for Rome

"I'm in utter disbelief something that had nothing to do with my son's team, other teams and even other players are getting punished for a few adult poor decisions. Now, we sit here and tell him that he can't play football for the rest of the season and it's heartbreaking. He wants to play football every day and it's now taken from him. How are our kids supposed to practice their skills and get better to help their future!? This is unfair and my son is devastated and not understanding why this could happening."

Brianda Gagnon has three kids in Rome but only one is affected

"My 12-year-old is devastated by this news and we as a family are so disheartened. Football has been a positive outlet for my son who has mental health issues. Now I'm worried this decision will negatively impact his mental health. He wasn't even at the field when this incident occurred and he is being punished the harshest as my other children (being cheerleaders and flag) are still allowed to play. This decision has cast a cloud over our family and we are working diligently to find a way to rectify this for the children."

Megan Thomas's son plays in Rome

"My 10-year-old was teary-eyed as I tried to explain to him he can’t play. Ban spectators, but let the kids play. Don’t punish good kids and take away their love for team sports."

Tiffany Lynn son started playing for Rome for the first time

"I think the cancellation is ridiculous. Not every team and player should be penalized because of one sour apple. It's horrible these adults act worse than the kids do. When I told my son he was done playing already he was bummed."

