‘Sesame Street’ Puppeteer Coming to Utica for Lecture Series

A talent from the long-running children's show Sesame Street will be bringing a little Muppet magic to Central New York.

MEGAN PIPHUS

Megan Piphus, who has played the role of Gabrielle on Sesame Street since 2020, is scheduled for a special puppetry lecture event on Wednesday, February 21st at 6pm. The event will take place in the Schafer Theatre located inside Wilcox Hall.

This unique lecture will offer an insightful look into both puppetry and showbiz, with a behind-the-scenes peak at what's kept those beloved characters on Sesame Street tick for over 50 years.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and campus employees. Tickets go on sale January 22nd and can be ordered through the theatre box office at 315-731-5721.

FIRST BLACK FEMALE PUPPETEER ON SESAME STREET

Piphus, who began self-teaching herself puppetry and ventriloquism from VHS tapes at the age of 10, graduated as valedictorian from Princeton High School in 2010. Early dabbles in showbusiness included an appearance on the Tonight Show and America's Got Talent.

She's also a trailblazer:

Since 2020, Megan has played the role of Gabrielle, a 6-year old black girl Muppet, on Sesame Street. After training for a year to learn Muppet style puppetry with the cast of Sesame Street, Megan became the first black female puppeteer to perform on Sesame Street in September of 2021.

You can learn more about Megan Piphus's inspiring career over on her official website. And don't forget to mark your calendars for February 21st.

