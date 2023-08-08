‘Yeti’ or Not, MVCC is Offering New Course on Bigfoot

I always look forward to getting the new Mohawk Valley Community College non-credit course catalog in the mail. "Maybe I'll enrich my life by learning a new skill," I always say to myself (and never do). After all, MVCC offers a plethora of valuable workshops and certification programs -- everything from project management to beer brewing fundamentals.

But there was something new that caught my eye in the latest catalog of fall offerings: a class called "Bigfoot: In Myth and Reality." Here's what the catalog says about it:

Whether you've heard it called Bigfoot or Sasquatch, the questions linger -- what's real and what's not? Join this fun online class to find out more! We'll start with prehistory to modern day, looking at the fossil record, human and primate evolution, multicultural references, and even recorded encounters from Lewis & Clark and Teddy Roosevelt.

WHAT CAN STUDYING BIGFOOT TELL US?

While the existence of Bigfoot remains unproven, the pursuit of knowledge in this area can foster broader conversations about science and skepticism. Cryptozoology -- the study of "hidden animals" that Bigfoot falls under -- is often criticized for lacking scientific merit... but hey, at one point everyone thought the giant squid was fake, too.

Bigfoot: In Myth and Reality is being taught by instructor Brad Gibson. Registration is $30 per person, and will be conducted live online over two Wednesdays, October 11th and October 18th, from 6-7pm.

To enroll in the course, you can do so at this link.

